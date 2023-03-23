`Cat or my hubby please’: Russian cosmonaut Kikina reveals who she'd take into space

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina said on Thursday she would like to take her cat or her husband to outer space with her next time.

Asked about who she would take on her next space mission, if there is a chance, during an online press conference, she told TASS: "My cat or better yet my husband. Well then, both my cat and my husband."

The Roscosmos cosmonaut elaborated on things that she missed during her time in space, saying she didn’t have a mug to drink hot, sweet tea from while on board the International Space Station (ISS).

Kikina was the first Russian cosmonaut to travel to the ISS with a Crew Dragon mission under a joint NASA-Roscosmos program. Last October, she, NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada as well as the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)’s astronaut Koichi Wakata arrived at the ISS, and on March 12, they splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida.

Kikina’s rehabilitation began at the Texas-based NASA’s Johnson Space Center in the presence of doctors from the Gagarin Research and Test Cosmonaut Training Center. She returned to Russia on Wednesday.