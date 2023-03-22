Investments in state system to monitor permafrost in Arctic estimated at $155 million

YAKUTIA, March 22. /TASS/. Director of the Melnikov Permafrost Institute (the Russian Academy of Sciences' Siberian Branch) Mikhail Zheleznyak suggested organizing a state-run system to monitor and manage conditions of the permafrost in the Russian Arctic. The system's organization cost is estimated at 12 billion rubles, he told a climate conference in Yakutsk on Wednesday.

"The existing system, the geology studies are not sufficient for detailed forecasts," he said. "We have a general idea, but whenever we face development of territories, or construction, we need more accurate data, which may be received only from a monitoring system. It would be the only correct solution to begin with organizing a state monitoring system."

This monitoring system will be used for forecasts, for solutions to preserve and use rationally the cryogenic resources so that to have engineering structures stable and to prevent emergencies, he added.

The cost of buildings and engineering structures, built on the permafrost in the Russian Arctic, is about 9.6 trillion rubles ($124 billion). Under 24 scenarios, with the climate change, by 2050, the damage to residential and industrial structures is estimated at 5-7 trillion rubles ($64-90 billion). This includes the damage to residential buildings of about 770 billion rubles ($9.9 billion), he continued. The state-managed monitoring of the permafrost needs to be an interdepartmental system of regular observations, collection, accumulation, processing and analysis of information to assess the permafrost conditions, to forecast its changes and to develop regulatory methods, he added.

The conference on climate aspects and the permafrost thawing runs on March 22-24. The event is organized by the Ministry for Development of the Far East and Arctic, Yakutia's government and the North-Eastern Federal University.