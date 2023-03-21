Russia to launch six weather satellites this year — official

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. The constellation of Russian meteorological satellites will be complemented with six spacecraft this year and reach eighteen, head of the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring said on Tuesday in the TASS press center.

"We have great plans for this year - to launch six more hydrometeorological spacecraft in cooperation with Roscosmos [State space corporation - TASS]," Igor Shumakov said. "Space monitoring comprises twelve spacecraft on the orbit plus six in this year," the official added.