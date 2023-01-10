RSC Energia chief designers’ council issues recommendations on Soyuz MS-22 situation

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Energia Rocket and Space Corporation council of chief designers held a meeting on the International Space Station (ISS) Russian segment program with consideration of the Soyuz MS-22 situation, Roscosmos told reporters Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia council of chief designers held a meeting on the on the ISS Russian segment flight program with consideration of the technical condition of the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft," the state corporation announced.

After the meeting, the council provided recommendations that the State commission will take into account during the January 11 meeting in Roscosmos that will decide on further actions of the Russian ISS crew and ground specialists regarding the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, as well as on potential amendments to the Russian segment flight program.

A depressurization in the Soyuz MS-22 external temperature control system was registered during preparations for a spacewalk on December 15. A visual inspection confirmed a coolant leak, which resulted in the cancellation of the spacewalk. On December 16, a number of spacecraft systems were tested, and no other damage was found.

The external surface of the spacecraft was examined on December 18 via robotic arm cameras. The analysis of the information made it possible to discover the potential location of the damage to the spacecraft’s exterior. According to preliminary conclusions, the external coolant radiator, located on the spacecraft’s equipment compartment, may have been damaged by a meteoroid or space debris.