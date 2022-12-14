Moscow sees near monthly precipitation average by mid-December — weather center

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. In December, precipitation in Moscow reached 48 mm which is almost December’s monthly average, leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Yelena Volosyuk told TASS on Wednesday.

"In Moscow, with December’s monthly average being 51 mm, <...> by now, a total of accumulated precipitation has reached 48 mm, so it is almost the monthly average already," she said.

The weather expert specified that, according to preliminary data, the capital recorded 11 mm of precipitation overnight on Wednesday alone which is 20% of the monthly average. Snow will continue falling until Saturday, December 17, but it is not going to be as intensive as last weekend, she added.

Snow banks in Moscow and the Moscow Region have reached 19 cm and 26 cm, respectively, which corresponds to climatic values of late December or early January, leading Phobos weatherman, Evgeny Tishkovets, wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"As a result of anomalous snowfalls in Moscow, the snowdrifts at the capital’s VDNKh principal weather station grew from 5 to 16 cm, to 18 cm [the north-west of the city], and 19 cm [downtown]. These are the climatic values of late December - early January," the meteorologist wrote.

On Wednesday morning, traffic jams in Moscow scored 10 out of possible 10 points at 8:42 am local time and remained at this level until 10:01 am, according to an online traffic information service. Traffic was obstructed practically at all entry points to the city and its beltways.

Earlier, Tishkovets reported that a prolonged snowfall would begin in Moscow after 21:00 on Tuesday and would continue until 2-3 pm on Wednesday.