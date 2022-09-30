Soyuz MS-21 crew arrives in Star City for post-mission rehabilitation

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Crew members of the Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft that landed on Thursday arrived in the Star City, a closed campus 25 km east of Moscow, to undergo a post-flight rehabilitation course, one of them said on Friday.

"Greetings to all my friends and colleagues. Thank you all for support, glad to see you all. I’m looking forward to a dinner with my family and my first ‘horizontal’ sleep back on the Earth. I will have to get used to beds and pillows again," Cosmonaut Sergey Korsakov wrote on Telegram.

The rehabilitation course at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center will take three weeks.

The descent capsule of the S.P. Korolyov (Soyuz MS-21) spacecraft with a crew of three landed in Kazakhstan on Thursday, bringing to the earth Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, who also performed the functions of a special TASS correspondent in orbit, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov.

Artemyev, Matveyev and Korsakov arrived at the ISS on March 18. Since then, there have been six orbit adjustments and five spacewalks, during which the ERA manipulator was integrated. Four extravehicular activities were performed by Artemyev and Matveyev. The European Space Agency’s astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti joined Artemyev for a spacewalk once.

During the flight, the crew members conducted more than 50 experiments in space biology and physiology, space materials processing, cosmic ray physics, development of advanced space technologies, and others. The astronauts activated a 3D printer and an electric vacuum oven. Artemyev also served as a special correspondent for TASS, transmitting breaking news and photo and video content.