ISS project member states approve Crew Dragon flight that will carry Anna Kikina

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The commission of representatives of space agencies of the ISS project member states approved the flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft that will carry Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina under the agreement on cross flights with NASA, Roscosmos said on its website Tuesday.

"On Monday, September 26, 2022, the commission of representatives of space agencies of ISS project member states examined the readiness and approved the Crew-5 flight carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina aboard a Crew Dragon manned spacecraft," Roscosmos said.

The launch of the Crew-5 mission is scheduled for October 3. The mission also includes NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, as well as JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata.

On July 15, Roscosmos announced an agreement on cross flights of Russian cosmonauts and US astronauts to the ISS. According to Roscosmos cosmonaut team commander Oleg Kononenko, the agreement provides for three flights of Russian cosmonauts on US-made Crew Dragon spacecraft. Francisco Rubio became the first NASA astronaut to fly to the ISS aboard the Russian-made Soyuz spacecraft on under the agreement.