Launch of Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner manned spacecraft postponed

NEW YORK, May 7. /TASS/. The launch of Boeing’s first manned spacecraft, CST-100 Starliner, to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed, according to live broadcast on NASA website.

The decision was made due to problems in the oxygen relief valve of the Atlas V carrier rocket, manufactured by United Launch Alliance (ULA). Crew members, who have already taken their seats, had to be evacuated. The date of the new launch is yet to be announced.

ULA wrote on the X social network that a decision was made that "launch operations will not continue."

The launch was scheduled to take place at 5:37 a.m. Moscow time (2:37 a.m. GMT) on May 7. The crew, comprising NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, was to spend a week in space before a return flight and landing at the White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico. The main goal of their mission was to test the spacecraft’s ability to take the crew to space and back.