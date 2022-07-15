First Russian-US cross spaceflights planned for September — NASA

NEW YORK, July 15. /TASS/. The first cross spaceflights to the International Space Station (ISS) under the agreement between Roscosmos and NASA are planned for September this year, NASA said in its statement Friday.

"[Russian cosmonaut Anna] Kikina along with NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Kassada, and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) Koichi Wakata, is targeted to launch on NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 in September from Launch Complex 39A at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," NASA said.

"Rubio, along with cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin of Roskosmos, is scheduled to launch Wednesday, Sept. 21, on the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan," the agency added.

Astronaut Loral O’Hara is expected to travel to the ISS aboard a Soyuz spacecraft in spring 2023.