European Space Agency refuses from talks with Roscosmos CEO - source

MOSCOW, February 28. /TASS/. The European Space Agency (ESA) has refused from talks with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin, which were scheduled for Monday, February 28, a source in Russia’s space sector told TASS on Sunday.

"The European Space Agency has informed Roscosmos about its decision not to hold a teleconference between the two agencies’ Directors General, Josef Aschbacher of ESA and Dmitry Rogozin of Rooscosmos, that were earlier initiated by the ESA," the source said.

According to the source, the negotiations were to focus on the sanctions against Russia’s Progress Rocket and Space Center and Roscosmos’ head research institute TsNIImash, as well as on cooperation issues, including on the ExoMars project.

Rogozing said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Saturday that on February 28 he planned to speak with the ESA CEO to discuss the situation with the sanctions, which cover Russia’s space sector companies, as well as prospects for joint space missions. In his words, Russia wants to organize a joint ExoMars mission with Europe, which is expected to be launched in September.