SpaceX launches rocket carrying Ukrainian satellites

NEW YORK, January 13. /TASS/. Elon Musk’s Space X launched a Falcon 9, funded by the private sector and NASA, into orbit on Thursday with a payload including microsatellites as part of its commercial program. The launch was broadcast on the company’s website.

The Falcon 9 carrier rocket blasted off from its launch site at the Cape Canaveral in Florida at 10:25 am EDT (18:25 Moscow time).

SpaceX will deliver a total of 105 spacecraft from 20 countries into orbit, including the Ukrainian Sich-2-30 satellite for Earth remote sensing. The main manufacturer of the satellite is Yuzhnoye Design Office. According to Head of the State Space Agency of Ukraine Vladimir Taftai, the cost of the launch contract is $1.99 million.