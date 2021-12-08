Group of potential space tourists from Russia visiting training center — Roscosmos chief

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, December 8. /TASS/. A Russian group of potential space tourists is visiting the cosmonaut training center at the moment. The guests are learning about the training process, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin told the media on Wednesday.

"We have two applications. One group of potential participants in a space flight is at the training center at the moment to get familiar with the training process. I can say that it is a Russian group," Rogozin said.

One Soyuz spacecraft is being built at the moment to carry space tourists in 2023, Rogozin said, adding he had asked the manufacturer to revise production plans in favor of crewed spacecraft. Two space vehicles for tourists are to be made by 2024.

Also, Rogozin said a program for flights in 2022 had been authorized.