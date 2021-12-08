Soyuz MS-20 crew leaves hotel in Baikonur

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, December 8. /TASS/. Members of the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft crew, who are to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) later in the day, left the Kosmonavt hotel in Baikonur in the early hours of Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

The basic crew is made up of Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano.

After leaving the hotel, Misurkin, Yusaku and Hirano took a bus and headed to the Baikonur launch facility, where they will put on their spacesuits and prepare to board the spacecraft.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-20 manned spacecraft with two space tourists to the International Space Station is scheduled for 10:38 Moscow time on December 8. The space travelers will spend 12 days in orbit. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin will be the commander of the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft.

On November 17, Russia’s world-renowned TASS news agency and the State Space Corporation Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation, which stipulates establishing a TASS news office aboard the ISS. Under the agreement, Roscosmos cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Alexander Misurkin, will be the first TASS correspondent in space. He will report on the space station’s daily routine. His reports will be available to the agency’s readership from TASS news resources and his photo and video contributions will be uploaded to the agency’s website and official pages on social media.