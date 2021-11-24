NASA chief says plans to visit Russia and meet Roscosmos CEO

NEW YOR, November 25. /TASS/. US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator Bill Nelson has said he plans to visit Moscow and met with CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Dmitry Rogozin.

Last week, Nelson and Rogozin spoke over the phone to discuss issues of the security of ISS (International Space Station) crews and joint plans. The sides continue talks on the station’s future development and a swap of seats onboard their spacecraft bound to the ISS. "We will continue to have those discussions and maybe have something to announce when I go over to Moscow," he said in an interview with the Space News portal that was posted on Wednesday.

Russia’s defense ministry said on November 16 that it had conducted successful tests and struck a Russian defunct satellite. It was done as part of the Russian defense ministry’s regular activities geared to ensure the country’s combat capability, it stressed. According to the ministry, fragments of the satellite posed no threat to the ISS and other satellites and were put on Russia’s register of the outer space control system.