Roscosmos chief says Soyuz rocket with new module launched to ISS as planned

BAIKONUR COSMODROME /Kazakhstan/, November 24. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b rocket carrying the Progress M-UM space freighter and the new Prichal module launched to the International Space Station (ISS) as planned, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"Launch as planned," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with the Progress M-UM space freighter and the Prichal nodal module blasted off from Launch Pad No. 31 (‘Vostok’) of the Baikonur spaceport to the orbital outpost at 16:06 Moscow time. A total of 8.18 tonnes of payload was delivered into orbit. Cosmonautics historian Alexander Zheleznyakov told TASS on Tuesday that the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket would deliver a record payload weight to the ISS.

Roscosmos Chief Rogozin earlier said that the new module would boost the capabilities of Russian spaceships, including the latest Oryol spacecraft, to dock with the ISS. Overall, the new module will have five docking ports. The first docking of a manned spacecraft with the Prichal module is scheduled for March 18.

The spacecraft-module is also due to deliver about 700 kg of various cargo to the ISS, including equipment and consumables, water purification, medical control including sanitary and hygienic supplies, maintenance and repair tools, as well as standard food rations for the 66th Main Expedition crew.