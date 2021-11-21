Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin becomes TASS’ first correspondent aboard ISS

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Deputy chief of the Gagarin Cosmonauts Training Center and commander of the cosmonaut team Oleg Kononenko has presented cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin with a TASS special correspondent ID card, Director General of Russia’s atate space corporation Rososmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Sunday.

"Roscosmos cosmonaut team commander Oleg Kononenkov handed over a TASS special correspondent ID card to cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin," he wrote on his Twitter account and posted a photo featuring Kononenko, Misurkin and the TASS ID card.

On November 17, TASS and Roscosmos signed a memorandum of cooperation envisaging the establishment of a TASS news office onboard the International Space Station (ISS). Misurkin will be TASS’ first correspondent in outer space.