Proton-M rocket to be launched on December 12, says Roscosmos CEO

MOSCOW, November 18. / TASS /. The launch of the Proton-M heavy lift launch vehicle with the Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 communication satellites has been postponed from December 6 to December 12, CEO of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told TASS on Thursday.

"We are postponing it until December 12," Rogozin said.

According to the Roscosmos CEO, the launch was rescheduled due to the need to refine the upper stage.

Earlier, the satellites were supposed to be launched on Proton-M in 2020. In September last year, General Director of the Academician Reshetnev ‘Information Satellite Systems’ Joint Stock Company Nikolai Testoedov told TASS that the manufacturing of the Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 satellites was being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In December 2020, Rogozin noted that the launch of satellites was moved to late 2021. In mid-November, Roscosmos announced that it would take place on December 6.