Nuances of surgical operations were carried out on ISS during film crew’s expedition

DUBAI, October 27. /TASS/. The nuances of surgical operations, including the fastening of the patient and the doctor, were carried out on the International Space Station during the film crew’s expedition, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin reported on Wednesday at the presentation of the scientific and educational project "Challenge" at Expo 2020.

According to him, during the preparation and conduct of the expedition, technologies for training a non-professional cosmonaut, the control of the spaceship by one crew commander, including emergency situations, were tested on the ISS, as well as methods for conducting a surgical operation in zero gravity.

"How to fasten a doctor so that he is able to control his own actions. How to fasten a patient so that he is motionless to make the most precise movements with surgical instruments, how to fasten the instrument, what to do with blood, which, unlike terrestrial conditions, does not pour on the floor, but under the conditions of the absence of gravity it wraps the instruments like oil. That's what we carried out in orbit," Rogozin said.

He stressed that Russia is ready to share this invaluable experience with the ISS partners. The Roscosmos CEO explained that practicing the technique is necessary in order to send a doctor to the ISS in case of an injury or crew member’s illness needs to be treated in space.