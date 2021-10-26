Roscosmos receiving lots of interest for space flight after space drama project — CEO

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Following Russia’s space drama project filmed onboard the International Space Station (ISS), Roscosmos, a state-run space corporation, has received a lot of interest in flights to the ISS from specialists and space tourists from around the world, Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"Thanks to this project, Russia has bolstered its authority with the international space community. And we have a concrete commercial result - we are receiving a huge number of applications for flights aboard our spaceship to the orbital space station both from foreign specialists, who want to use our resources, and from space tourists," he told a briefing on the sidelines of the 72nd International Astronautical Congress in Dubai.

He confessed he had expected commercial yields from the project but never thought they would be that significant.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko returned from the ISS on October 17 aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft. Peresild and Shipenko spent 12 days onboard the ISS. They were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie. Shkaplerov and Dubrov are continuing their spaceflight mission onboard the ISS until the spring of 2022.

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress is running at the Dubai World Trade Center under the aegis of the International Astronautical Federation on October 25-29. The congress has brought together the heads of space agencies from different countries, space industry representatives, equipment producers and scientists specializing in space-related problems. Specialists will demonstrate their achievements and discuss plans for future missions to explore space.