Roscosmos, NASA discussing crews for swap scheme flights to orbital outpost

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and NASA have begun to discuss substantively the crews for flights by Russian cosmonauts aboard US spaceships and NASA astronauts on board Soyuz spacecraft, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin told a briefing on Tuesday.

"We discussed the specific scheme of cross flights when our cosmonauts will fly aboard US spaceships (from today we began to discuss the specific crews) and Americans will continue traveling aboard Soyuz spacecraft," the Roscosmos chief informed.

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress is running at the Dubai World Trade Center under the aegis of the International Astronautical Federation on October 25-29. The congress has brought together the heads of space agencies from different countries, space industry representatives, equipment producers and scientists specializing in space-related problems. Specialists will demonstrate their achievements and discuss plans of future space exploration missions.