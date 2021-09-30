Russian researchers taking part in archeological project in southeastern Turkey

ANKARA, September 30. /TASS/. Researchers from a number of countries, including Russia, are engaged in the Tas Tepeler (or Stone Hills) project in Turkey's southeastern city of Sanliurfa, where, according to experts, humans moved from gathering to agriculture, a spokesperson for Turkey's Tourism Promotion and Development Agency told TASS.

"Cooperation is planned with 12 institutions and organizations, including eight Turkish universities. Agreements have been signed with the Istanbul University, the Harran University and the Ankara University. We have also succeeded in engaging eight universities from five other countries, as well as four international academies, institutes and museums. We have reached a serious international level, ensuring that it is indeed a major project. Research involves experts from Japan, Russia, Germany, the United Kingdom and France," the spokesperson pointed out.

The Stone Hills projects involves archaeological excavations and research carried out in seven districts by research committees and the Sanliurfa Museum under the guidance of the Turkish Culture Ministry's General Directorate of Cultural Property and Museums.

The Sanliurfa region is a place where the first traces of organized labor were found. In 2021-2024, excavations will take place at 12 sites, including Karahan Tepe, where over 250 T-shaped obelisks were discovered. According to researchers, potential archeological findings will significantly enrich our knowledge about prehistoric humans, including their rituals and everyday life. It is believed that it was here that humans built the first homes 12,000 years ago, set up villages and started to trade.