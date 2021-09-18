SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft with civilian crew lands near Florida

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. The Crew Dragon spacecraft, the first flight manned entirely by civilians, landed in the Atlantic Ocean near Florida, according to a livestream on the SpaceX website.

The spacecraft was in orbit for about three days. The crew includes Memphis child hospital medic Hayley Arceneaux, 29, professor of geology Sian Proctor, 51, Lockheed Martin employee Chris Sembroski, 41, and US billionaire Jared Isaacman, 38. Isaacman was the one who paid for all four seats on the spacecraft; however, the sum of the contract has not been disclosed.