Over 30 world-class laboratories to be opened in Russia’s SKIF center, says ministry

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 25. / TASS /. More than 30 new world-class laboratories, including those for research in the field of biotechnology and virology, will be established at the Center of Collective Use ‘Siberian Ring Photon Source’ (CCP SKIF), the Russian Ministry of Education and Science stated on Wednesday on its Telegram channel.

The center started the construction of a unique 4+generation synchrotron radiation source in Novosibirsk’s Koltsovo science city on Wednesday. It was launched by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Minister of Education and Science Valery Falkov and region’s Head Andrey Travnikov.

"On the center’s basis, over 30 new world-class laboratories will be set up, including for research in the field of biotechnology and virology," the statement reads. Falkov noted that SKIF was being created by Russian researchers, and the center would be designed and built entirely in Russia from its own components. "This refers to serious scientific groundwork, the continuity and prospects of national science. I am convinced that the construction of this unique facility will attract many young people to science," Falkov stated.

The CCP SKIF is a center for collective use, which will include not only the accelerator complex but also a developed user infrastructure: experimental stations and a laboratory complex.

In February 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the construction of the Center of Collective Use ‘Siberian Ring Photon Source’ at the Council on Science and Education. The creation of a synchrotron radiation source is planned to be completed by 2023, which will enable the start of scientific research as early as 2024. The project cost is estimated at about 37 bln rubles (about $500 mln).