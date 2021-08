MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. OneWeb communication satellites successfully parted with the Frigate upper stage, the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Sunday.

"All 34 OneWeb communication satellites successfully separated from the Frigate upper stage and were put to target orbits," the Russian state corporation said.

This is the first launch of OneWeb satellites from Baikonur in this year. The number of spacecraft of the UK-based company on the orbit increased to 288 as a result.