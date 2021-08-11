{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Coronavirus pandemic

Sputnik V effective against all known coronavirus strains, developer says

Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus Delta strain amounts to approximately 83%

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus is effective against all known new strains, Alexander Gintsburg, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology that developed the jab, reported.

"As the civilian circulation experience shows, the vaccine is completely safe and highly effective. It is effective not only immediately against those strains it was developed for but also against those numerous strains that emerged recently and are constantly attacking us," he said.

On Wednesday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told journalists that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus Delta strain amounts to approximately 83%.

"Today the Sputnik V vaccine demonstrates the most effective results on prevention, on fighting the Delta strain. The latest results indicate that the efficacy is about 83%, this is already the Russian data, provided to us by courtesy of our clinical colleagues," he said.

The health minister added that the efficacy of the Sputnik V vaccine against a severe course of the novel coronavirus infection surpasses 95%. "The vaccine prevents the severe course of the novel coronavirus infection by more than 95%, and, what’s important, it prevents those serious diseases that require hospitalization. That is, this pharmaceutical is effective now and continues to work," he added.

Roscosmos chief says Russian cosmonauts will not be left without spacesuits
In July, Rogozin told reporters that the corporation plans to establish an alternative spacesuit production
Gas pumping via Yamal-Europe up 20% after Gazprom plant work resumption
Gazprom’s condensate stabilization plant has also resumed accepting feedstock from the Urengoy plant. It is expected to start shipments of products to consumers shortly
Sputnik V demonstrates almost 100% efficacy, San Marino institute says
According to representative of San Marino’s Institute for Social Security Franco Cavalli, more than 99% of more than 5,000 study participants developed the antibodies after the second dose of Sputnik V
Latvia imposes state of emergency on border with Belarus over influx of migrants
The state of emergency will stay in place until November 10
Athlete Timanovskaya recipient of presidential stipend, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian president pointed out that Timanovskaya was included on the national Olympic team because the IOC applied pressure to Belarus and recommended doing so
More than 30 foreign aircraft engaged in intelligence at Russian borders
Russian fighters took off twice to escort foreign aircraft to prevent violations of the country’s borders
Tension growing along CSTO perimeter, Secretary General says
Stanislav Zas noted that the situation in Afghanistan, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Belarus had negatively influenced the security in the CSTO responsibility zone
Moscow dismisses Kiev’s call to deploy US air defense systems in Ukraine as unserious
Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Reznikov urged "to expand the security package for Ukraine" by deploying US air defense systems and forces
Belarus’ Timanovskaya to seek asylum in Austria — newspaper
Belarusian athlete was being taken to a safe place
European Parliament calls on EU to prepare revolution in Belarus
The deputies offered to implement the scenario of a change of power in Belarus similar to the Ukrainian one
Starliner launch to ISS postponed indefinitely — company
Several problems in the spacecraft’s propulsion system were identified on Monday
Russia’s latest nuclear-powered sub capable of carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
As compared to its predecessors, the vessel "features greater stealth, improved maneuverability and upgraded communications and sonars and better habitability conditions"
Russian gymnast Averina fell victim to political games — lawmaker
Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event at the Tokyo Olympic Games
Problem on border with Azerbaijan may be resolved by force, Armenian Defense Minister says
The Armenian official expressed regret that the CSTO response mechanisms do not correspond to the development of the operational situation
Biased attitude to Russian athletes at Olympics not to be left unaddressed — deputy PM
The Russian Olympic Committee sent a request to the International Gymnastics Federation about judging in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics after Team ROC’s Dina Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event
Politics gets in the way of using Sputnik V, one of most effective vaccines — scientists
The fast creation of the shot should not cast doubts on its efficacy because the scientists that developed Sputnik V already had the basis in the form of MERS and SARS vaccines which they worked on previously, epidemiologist at Burnet Institute Michael Toole underlined
Team ROC fifth in Olympic medal count
Russian athletes boast 20 gold, 27 silver and 23 bronze medals
ROC sends request to International Gymnastics Federation about judging at Tokyo Olympics
On Saturday, Team ROC’s Dina Averina won the silver in the women’s rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around event, scoring 107,650 points
Russian Beriev Be-200 aircraft makes over 30 flights to put out fires in Greece — Rostec
The aircraft carried out more than 400 water drops with a total volume of 2,500 tonnes
Russian cosmonauts to grow greenery ‘on industrial scale’ in Nauka module on ISS
A space greenhouse, resembling a snail in profile, will be delivered to the orbital outpost to conduct the experiment
ROC team wins Olympic silver in rhythmic gymnastics group all around
For the first time since 1996, athletes from Russia won no Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics
Lukashenko says Belarus may integrate with Russia with no loss of sovereignty
The Belarusian leader stressed that any inter-state union should be based on equality, including in economic matters
Putin to participate in video conference within UNSC framework on Monday
The event is held at the initiative of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of the Republic of India which chairs the UN Security Council in August of this year
Returning Crimea to Ukraine, any reparations out of the question, Russian senator says
Earlier, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Uncontrolled Territories Alexei Reznikov stated in an interview that Russia would pay Ukraine reparations for reuniting with Crimea
Russia’s new Checkmate jet fighter in high demand on world arms market — Rostec head
Sergey Chemezov noted that the Checkmate would become "a truly workhorse solution" for those countries that cannot purchase the US F-35 Lightning II fighter
Minsk to redirect export of potash fertilizers from Lithuania to Russian ports
Lithuania has urged to suspend transportation of products of Belarus’ chemical industry and, particularly, potash fertilizers via its ports, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko recalled
Over 100 Russians arrive in Dominican Republic following resumption of flights
100-115 people, most of them tourists, arrived at La Romana Casa De Campo International Airport
Russia resumes flights to Egyptian resorts, Dominican Republic, Moldova, Bahrain
To date, Russia has resumed air traffic with 50 countries, in particular with France and the Czech Republic (from June 28). At the same time, the suspension of flights with Tanzania was extended until August 17 due to the epidemiological situation in the country
Production of upgraded version of Su-57 fighter is to start in 2025 — source
"In the upgraded version of the fighter as part of the Megapolis research and development project, a completely upgraded cockpit with the most advanced avionics will be installed,a source in the military-industrial sector said
Ukrainian official's speculations about hosting US air defense provocative — Slutsky
Chairman of the State Duma's committee for international affairs Leonid Slutsky noted that the deployment of the US missile defense systems in Ukraine could change the balance of force in the region and outside it
Lukashenko says not glad blogger Protasevich is in Belarus, West ‘ordered’ his detention
The president complained that now he had to protect the blogger and bear responsibility for him
US using illegal methods to preserve leadership — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that the US authorities sought to prove their leadership in all fields
Authors of DW article on Ukrainian president forget lessons of history — Russian diplomat
Deutsche Welle published an article on Friday, which was dedicated to Zelensky’s call on the residents of Donbass who considered themselves to be Russians to move to Russia
Press review: Russia may ban petrol exports and testing of new hypersonic weapons begins
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 4th
Moldovan envoy to Russia recalled — PM
Earlier, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said that the move was prompted exclusively by Vladimir Golovatiuc’s work and not the relations between the two countries
Nauka module docking incident caused by guidance algorithms — Roscosmos
According to the Roscosmos chief, it was hard to predict how the system would behave
Russia denies entry to several British nationals in response to UK sanctions — diplomat
Deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry’s information and press department Nikolai Lakhonin stressed that an adequate and proportional response would follow any unfriendly steps against Russia
Olympic rhythmic gymnastics competition complete failure, Federation President says
Shame on judges that were selected,Irina Viner-Usmanova told
Press review: West deals Belarus more sanctions and Russia halts ban on gasoline exports
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, August 10th
Press review: US B52s won’t halt Taliban assault and Gazprom accident threatens LPG price
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, August 9th
Team ROC’s Dina Averina takes Olympics silver in rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around
Dina Averina, 22, scored 107.650 overall
Russia to build dialogue with US on basis of Washington's practical steps — Zakharova
The Russian diplomat stressed that Moscow maintained contacts with Washington and never closed the door to a dialogue
Gymnast Dina Averina says will continue her sporting career if health permits
I have back problems, Averina said
Coronavirus R number declines to 0.96 in Russia on Friday
The number remains lower than 1.0 in four of the ten regions showing the highest coronavirus figures
Nord Stream 2 will be completed in a matter of weeks — Russian ambassador to Germany
Construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is at its final stage, Russian ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev said
Kiev becomes aware Crimea will never return — chief of State Duma's committee
Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Reznikov said in an interview he was certain that Russia would pay reparations for Crimea's reunification. "If they say they are prepared to accept money, this means they have realized that the peninsula will never return to Ukraine," the chairman of the State Duma's committee Leonid Kalashnikov noted
Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation president questions future of rhythmic gymnastics
"There is no future for rhythmic gymnastics with such judging and such rules," she said
US armed forces have no legal mandate to stay in Syria, Russian embassy says
Wayne Marotto wrote on Twitter earlier that "US forces are in northeastern Syria under international law"
West using int’l organizations to hamper parliamentary elections in Russia — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat noted that the Western countries wanted to prepare ground to try to doubt the results of the elections
US sought to make Belarus and Ukraine NATO members, says Belarusian top diplomat
Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey cited the statement by US former national security adviser, John Bolton, who said that Ukraine and Belarus needed to be admitted as NATO members to avoid this ‘grey zone’ between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance
Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend
According to Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will also be handed over to the troops this year
