Putin suggests increasing cosmonaut salaries by 50-70%

ENGELS, April 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced a proposal at the meeting on the space sector development on Monday to increase salaries for cosmonauts by 50-70%.

"I suggest increasing by 50% the salary of those who have already been in space and have been holding prominent positions in the cosmonaut team. And by 70% for cosmonauts-to-be who currently undergo training," the head of state said.

This is an important issue for the sector employees, the president said. "It is still difficult for them now to undertake maximum efforts for achievement of the overall deliverable. They even risk themselves, their health," Putin said.

The increase in salaries will also have a positive impact on allowances, Putin noted. The president expects the decision taken to push total earnings of cosmonauts notably higher.