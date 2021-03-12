Tectonic plate flow monitoring technology developed in Russia

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The Federal Service for State Registration in cooperation with the Federal Geodesy and Cartography Agency and the Center of Geodesy, Cartography and Spatial Data Infrastructure has developed a technology of ongoing digital monitoring of land surface deformations based on the GLONASS global navigation system, the press service of the registration authority says on Friday.

"Implementation of the project will make it possible to monitor the velocity of annual flow of tectonic plates underlying the territory of Russia. This is a systemic work to support national defense and security and economic development, including the construction sector, infrastructural projects, and agriculture," the press service noted.

Insufficient monitoring of earth motion may lead to major distortions in cadastral and design and survey activities, especially on high-speed motorways and other lengthy structures, the authority says. Furthermore, the ongoing geodetic monitoring will help to prevent emergencies related to tectonic phenomena.