Indian spacemen to finalize training in Russia in March 2021

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Indian cosmonauts are expected to finalize their training in the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in March 2021, says Glavkosmos CEO Dmitry Loskutov.

"Overall, everything goes as planned, we expect their training to end in March next year," Loskutov said on Roscosmos TV Youtube channel.

According to the official, in the future, it would be possible to send Russian specialists to train cosmonauts in India, but it would depend on a many factors, including the epidemic.

In August 2018, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his country will sent its first national space crew to orbit in 2022, in order to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the independence. A group of four potential cosmonauts undergo training in the Russian Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center.