SpaceX founder Musk backs Russian space agency’s plan to develop reusable rocket

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Agency Roscosmos has made the right decision to develop a reusable rocket, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

It’s a step in the right direction, but they should really aim for full reusability by 2026. Larger rocket would also make sense for literal economies of scale. Goal should be to minimize cost per useful ton to orbit or it will at best serve a niche market.

Russia should really aim for a fully reusable rocket by 2026 when the Amur’s first launch is scheduled, Musk stressed.

"Goal should be to minimize cost per useful ton to orbit or it will at best serve a niche market," Musk said, responding to a report with a reference to the TASS material where the configuration design of the Amur reusable rocket was unveiled.

A larger rocket would also make sense for literal economies of scale, Musk added.

Roscosmos and the Progress Rocket and Space Center signed a contract on Monday on developing the conceptual design of the Amur-SPG space rocket center for Russia’s first reusable methane-fueled rocket. The rocket will get a reusable first stage and its launches will be carried out from the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East.

The cost of the work on creating the reusable rocket will not exceed 70 billion rubles (around $880 million) while the price of a launch service is stipulated at the level of $22 million, Roscosmos told TASS.

The reusable rocket is set to blast off for the first time together with a payload in 2026. The launch vehicle will be able to orbit up to 12.5 tonnes of payload.

Roscosmos also plans to develop a larger rocket with an increased lifting capacity.