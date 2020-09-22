ISS successfully avoided unidentified space debris, says NASA administrator

TASS, September 23. The International Space Station (ISS) has completed an avoidance maneuver to avert a crash into unidentified space debris, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said via Twitter Tuesday.

"Maneuver Burn complete. The astronauts are coming out of safe haven," he noted.

Earlier, NASA reported that the ISS crew had had to take a precautionary measure to relocate to the Soyuz spacecraft as a fragment of space debris was approaching the ISS.

A source in the Russian Mission Control Center told TASS in Moscow earlier that the ISS was expected to come in dangerously close contact with an unidentified space object, an avoidance maneuver was planned.

Currently, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner as well as American astronaut Chris Cassidy are onboard the ISS.