{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Soyuz MS-17 crew to head to Baikonur in September, launch planned for October - Roscosmos

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft will blast off in October

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Crewmembers of the new expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) will start pre-flight training after arriving at the Baikonur Cosmodrome late September. The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft will blast off in October, the press service for the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, told TASS.

"The crew is expected to fly to Baikonur in late September. The next expedition to the ISS with an international crew is starting aboard a Soyuz MS spacecraft in October 2020," the press service noted.

The crew includes Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergei Ryzhikov, Sergei Kud-Sverchkov and NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky, Pyotr Dubrov and American astronaut Mark Vande Hei are standing-by as their backups.

Roscosmos clarified that the crew is currently completing training in the Moscow Region’s cosmonaut training center.

Two space tourists to blast off to ISS in late 2021 - Roscosmos
Roscosmos also informed that the agency is in talks with a few American companies to send tourists to the ISS
Read more
All volunteers developed coronavirus immunity after Russian vaccine trials — RDIF
Russian scientists would release all their findings in August
Read more
Russian embassy in Belarus cleared to visit detained Russians
Russian diplomats are expected to speak to the apprehended as soon as today, according to official data
Read more
Troops in central Russia receive over 100 latest vehicles
The new vehicles will provide logistics support for the largest force-on-force drills that will run in mid-August and involve the armies stationed in Siberia and the Volga area, according to the chief of the District’s Automobile and Armor Service
Read more
Russia reopens the border with Abkhazia
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed an order to reopen the border
Read more
Russian citizens apprehended in Belarus were en route to third country, says envoy
The Russians did not intend to stay in the republic and were about to fly from Minsk to Istanbul, the envoy added
Read more
Trump says he does not understand why US should defend Germany from Russia
He also reproached Berlin for not spending sufficient amount of funds to support NATO’s collective defense
Read more
Russia, Brazil discuss production of coronavirus vaccines — paper
The Russian side is also interested in holding clinical trials and producing anti-coronavirus medicines jointly with Brazilian partners
Read more
EU will not open borders with Russia at least until mid-August, source says
Statistics say that it is too early, the source said
Read more
Russian embassy evacuates 27 Russians out of North Korea
The Russians, including ten children, boarded a train in Pyongyang to head to Tumangang railway station situated on the border between Russia and North Korea where they switched to Russian passenger train cars to arrive in Russia
Read more
No seasonal restrictions to impede completion of Nord Stream 2, says project operator
On Saturday, the German Die Welt newspaper reported that no construction work was under way at the bottom of the Baltic Sea near Bornholm Island due to cod spawning
Read more
Putin assigns work on amendments not included in the Constitution
The proposals should be submitted by December 15
Read more
Uniper calls US pressure on Nord Stream 2 interference in European sovereignty
One of the European participants in the Nord Stream 2 project, Uniper, is in contact with official agencies about pressure from the United States
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia’s Army-2020 international arms show to feature 730 weapon systems
The Army-2020 international forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center on August 23-29
Read more
Nord Stream 2 AG appeals EU court ruling in Gas Directive action
Directive 2019/692 extends certain rules of the internal market in natural gas to pipelines from third countries
Read more
Press review: Belarus arrests dozens of Russian ‘mercenaries’ and Turkey curbs tech titans
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 30
Read more
US wants to sign nuclear non-proliferation agreement with Russia — Trump
"If we get something like that, it would be great," the US leader said
Read more
Moscow notes unscrupulous US attempts to accuse Russia of dangerous missile defense plans
Read more
Russia’s figure skater Kostornaia parts ways with merited Coach Tutberidze
Tutberidze, 46, was in charge of training Kostornaia since 2017
Read more
US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 challenge attractiveness of investing in EU, says OMV
As the company's CEO stated, sanctions are a political issue, which requires a political response that should be given by politicians, not companies
Read more
Russians detained in Belarus were first from 180-200-strong group, Lukashenko claims
Belarusian president also calls on law enforcers not to get tough on detained Russians
Read more
Russia aims to become world’s first country to approve coronavirus vaccine — CNN
Russian officials said they are working toward a date of August 10 or earlier for approval of the vaccine
Read more
Germany likely to benefit from US troop withdrawal, says Russian envoy
The envoy noted that the US administration’s decision on relocating part of its forces could impact only economic situation in the areas located near the US military bases
Read more
Russian biologists find new hints of natural origin of COVID-19
The researchers discovered unusual mutations in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus genome that substantially increased after the virus was transmitted to humans
Read more
Russia prepares joint investment projects for China worth $20 blb
The Ministry of Economic Development noted that this was the first meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Chinese Commission for Investment Cooperation in 2020
Read more
Aeroflot plans using 200 SSJ 100, MC-21 airplanes by 2026
The aircraft fleet in total is planned to be expanded to about 520
Read more
Press review: Arrest spat impacts Minsk-Moscow ties and will Russia grill its tech giants
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 31
Read more
Moscow expects Russian citizens apprehended in Belarus to be released soon
According to the Kremlin spokesman, no information has been provided so far to justify the Russians’ detention
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Russia to give tit-for-tat response to EU sanctions over alleged cyberattacks
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Moscow has repeatedly invited the European Union to step up a professional dialogue on problems in the information sphere or to use the existing United Nations and OSCE channels and mechanisms
Read more
Russia mulls full resumption of international air travel since August 11 — sources
Russia has been gradually lifting restrictions on international flights, imposed at the end of March amid the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
EU imposes sanctions on Russian, Chinese, North Korean entities, persons for cyber attacks
Read more
Proton-M carrier rocket with Express telecom satellites launched from Baikonur
The launch was broadcast on the Roscosmos State Space Agency’s website
Read more
Russian Su-27 jet scrambles to intercept two US planes over Black Sea
According to the military, two air targets approaching Russian borders were discovered over neutral waters of the Black Sea
Read more
COVID-19 dies in room temperature water in 72 hours, study says
With the increase in water temperature the number of viable viral particles decreases significantly
Read more
Russia to resume international flights starting August 1
Flights will be performed from airports of Moscow, Moscow Region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don
Read more
US student sentenced to 9 years in penal colony for assaulting police in Moscow
According to the investigators, the man was detained last August after residents of a building on Leningradskoye Shosse complained about an intoxicated man who started an argument with several women
Read more
Russia to unveil latest submersible vehicle at Army-2020 arms show
The Vityaz deep-sea submersible became the world’s first fully autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle that reached the World Ocean’s deepest point
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine proven safe and effective, says health minister
All tested patients were discharged from the hospitals today
Read more
US finds it increasingly hard to track Russian submarines, Pentagon admits
US also sees Russia's cruise missile development as a threat
Read more
Russia to resume flights to and from Switzerland on August 15
Flights between Moscow and Geneva will be carried out once a week
Read more
First regular international flight lands in Russia after coronavirus restrictions lifted
A Turkish Airlines plane landed at Moscow's Vnukovo airport at 01:03 on Saturday
Read more
Russian paratroopers to get high-speed buggies based on latest armored vehicles
The need for creating the buggy was demonstrated at the Center-2019 strategic command and staff drills in September 2019, according to Airborne Force Commander Colonel-General Andrei Serdyukov
Read more
Aeroflot will ask foreigners to provide negative COVID-19 test to fly
Passengers must be tested within 72 hours of the flight departure
Read more
Putin signs bill allowing multiple-day elections into law
The law does not imply voting via absentee ballots or early voting, according to the document
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry calls on Minsk to stop escalating negative emotions
Moscow counts on Minsk’s measured and objective approach to the investigation of all circumstances regarding the Russian citizens, apprehended in Belarus earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Russia completes delivery of second S-400 missile system regimental set to China - source
The handover certificate was signed in December
Read more
Four COVID-19 vaccines proven to be safe, Russian PM says
The prime minister noted that 17 scientific and research institutions in the country were developing the vaccine
Read more
Russian top brass says Su-27 jets didn’t violate any foreign airspace in Baltic flight
Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement earlier on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland
Read more
Russia successfully tests vertical take-off and landing cyclocopter
As its advantage compared to a helicopter, the cyclocopter features better maneuverability, considerably smaller dimensions and shielded rotors, according to the Advanced Research Foundation CEO
Read more