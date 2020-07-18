Crew Dragon undocking from ISS scheduled for August 1 - NASA

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. The undocking of SpaceX's Crew Dragon from the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for August 1, splashdown of the ship's crew should take place on August 2, according to NASA AdministratorJames Bridenstine.

"NEWS: We're targeting an Aug. 1 departure of SpaceX's Dragon Endeavour spacecraft from the Space Station to bring [Bob] Behnken and Doug [Hurley] home after their historic … mission. Splashdown is targeted for Aug. 2. Weather will drive the actual date. Stay tuned," Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

Crew Dragon spacecraft with Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on board successfully docked to the ISS on May 31. Falcon 9 launch vehicle with the Crew Dragon was successfully launched on May 30 from the spaceport at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Crew Dragon is a configuration of the cargo spacecraft Dragon, which had already delivered cargo to the ISS.

This launch marks the first manned flight in nine years from the United States using a US spacecraft. NASA stopped crewed flights in 2011 after the Space Shuttle program came to an end. After that all astronauts were delivered to the ISS and back by Russia’s Soyuz spacecraft. It was originally thought that US commercial ships would begin manned flights in 2017.