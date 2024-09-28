Russian air defenses shoot down Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Oryol regions

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russian air defenses downed a Ukrainian drone over the Oryol Region this morning, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia using fixed-wing drones was foiled at about 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) on September 28. On-duty air defenses destroyed a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Oryol Region," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, air defenses shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle over the Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on Telegram. According to him, the incident caused no casualties or damage.