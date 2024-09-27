LNG export from Russia to reach around 35 mln tons in 2024 — Novak

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s export of liquefied natural gas may total around 35 mln tons in 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"There are projections as well, regarding LNG, projections roughly equal 35 mln tons," he said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

Rosstat said earlier that Russia’s LNG production amounted to 22.4 mln tons in January-August 2024, which is 7.3% higher than in the same period in 2023.

Novak said in early 2024 that export of Russian LNG fell by 1.9% in 2023 to 45.4 bln cubic meters from 46.3 bln cubic meters in the previous year. According to figures provided by Rosstat, LNG production equaled 32.9 mln tons in 2023.

The seventh international forum Russian Energy Week (REW) is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government, the Russian Energy Ministry and the Moscow Government. TASS is the forum’s information partner.