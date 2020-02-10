Antares rocket launch postponed to February 13

WASHINGTON, February 10. /TASS/. The launch of the Antares rocket carrying the Cygnus spacecraft has been postponed to February 13, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said in a statement.

"Northrop Grumman scrubbed tonight’s Antares launch after off-nominal readings from a ground support sensor. Northrop Grumman and NASA have set the next launch attempt to no earlier than Feb. 13 at 4:06 pm EST, due to an unfavorable weather forecast over the next two days, and time required to address the ground support issue," the statement reads.

Northrop Grumman Corporation said earlier on Twitter that it had "aborted today’s launch attempt of our NG-13 mission due to off-nominal data from the ground support equipment."

The Cygnus spacecraft loaded with about 3.6 tonnes of cargo, including food, basic necessities, and research equipment, was set to dock with the International Space Station on February 11.