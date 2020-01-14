Hainan authorities simplify medications import through Lecheng zone

HAIKOU, January 14. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities simplified the import procedure for medications and medical equipment through the pilot tourism zone by easing the approval and granting permits in three days, www.hinews.cn.

Currently, the relevant authorities have issued permits for more than 50 items of imported drugs and equipment in the Lecheng pilot area of ​​international medical tourism in Boao. In order to make the drug screening and approval process more efficient and faster, a provincial healthcare committee created a special working group. The customs service, according to the news outlet, also gave permission for the relevant approved medications and equipment to arrive at customs warehouses before customs inspection.

According to the news outlet, the cluster gained 365 million yuan ($ 53.7 million) in 2018, which is 2,3 times more than the 2017 indicators. By 2030, at least 100 projects are expected to be implemented at Lecheng — 71 of those have already obtained an official approval.

According to the Chinese authorities, Lecheng is intended to become the world's largest research and development base, equipped with advanced medical equipment, as well as a platform for personnel exchange and international cooperation in the healthcare sector. The cluster is also expected to contribute to the development of China’s medical tourism industry.