Soyuz-2.1v rocket puts Russian military satellite into orbit — defense ministry

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket has successfully put into the designated orbit a Russian defense ministry’s satellite into orbit, a ministry source told TASS on Tuesday.

"A Soyuz-2.1v rocket successfully put into the designated orbit a spacecraft for the Russian Defense Ministry within the scheduled timeframe," the source said.

The launch and the orbiting proceeded smoothly.

The ground-based facilities of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces have already established contact with the spacecraft and assumed control of it. All systems of the satellite work in normal regime.

The Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket with a military satellite was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in Russia’s northern Arkhangelsk region at 20:52 Moscow time on November 25.

"The spacecraft, created on the basis of the unified multifunctional space platform, has been put into the designated orbit, from which the condition of Russian satellites can be monitored. Optical equipment of the spacecraft also allows making images of the Earth’s surface," the Russian defense ministry said.

It was the second Soyuz-2.1v rocket launch from Plesetsk in 2019. The previous one took place on July 10, 2019.