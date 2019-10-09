Nobel Prize in chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries

STOCKHOLM, October 9. /TASS/. The 2019 Nobel Prize in chemistry has been awarded to John Goodenough from the University of Texas at Austin, USA, Stanley Whittingham from Binghamton University, State University of New York, USA, and Akira Yoshino from the Meijo University, Nagoya, Japan, for the development of lithium-ion batteries, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Wednesday.

"The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 rewards the development of the lithium-ion battery. This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles. It can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society," the Academy said in a statement.