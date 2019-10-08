Nobel Prize in Physics 2019 awarded for contribution to study of the universe

STOCKHOLM, October 8. /TASS/. The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Canadian scientist James Peebles "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology" and Swiss researchers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star", the Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences informed on Tuesday.

"This year’s Nobel Prize in Physics rewards new understanding of the universe’s structure and history, and the first discovery of a planet orbiting a solar-type star outside our solar system," the press release informs. "This year’s Laureates have transformed our ideas about the cosmos."