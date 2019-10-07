Nobel Medicine Prize awarded for cells’ mechanism of adapting to oxygen availability

STOCKHOLM, October 7. /TASS/. The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to William G. Kaelin Jr (US), Sir Peter J. Ratcliffe (UK) and Gregg L. Semenza (US) for their studies of how cells adapt to lack or absence of oxygen, the Nobel Assembly at Stockholm’s Karolinska Institute on Monday.

The prize was awarded "for their discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to oxygen availability," secretary of the Nobel Assembly Thomas Perlmann said.