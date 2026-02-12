Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with the upward dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.29% to 2,765.66 points. The RTS Index ticked up by 0.65% to 1,128.73 points. The yuan edged up by two kopecks to 11.17 rubles.

"The sensitivity to geopolitical news remains high," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said in a comment.

Stocks of the Novorossiysk Commercial Seaport (+3.3%), "which may become one of beneficiaries from the possible geopolitical softening," were growth leaders on the stock market, Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Stocks of Polyus gold miner plunged most (down 2.1%), amid the drop in gold prices.

Freedom Finance Global and BCS Investment World concur the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,700-2,800 points on Friday. The ruble dynamics will largely depend on the decision to be made by the Bank of Russia on the key rate tomorrow, Zifra Broker added.