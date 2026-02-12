Russian envoy urges UN to continue providing humanitarian assistance to Yemen

UNITED NATIONS, February 12. /TASS/. The United Nations should continue working in Yemen despite the difficulties it is facing in providing humanitarian assistance to the country’s people, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The humanitarian situation in the country remains difficult. However, it's our belief that the United Nations needs to continue its work to provide assistance to the people of Yemen despite all the difficulties in organizing humanitarian activities and the remaining risks to humanitarian workers. Moving to wrap up humanitarian efforts would inevitably further aggravate the suffering of millions of people, particularly amid a dire food security situation in the country," he pointed out at a Security Council meeting on the situation in Yemen.

"We are adamant that consistent, professional and constructive cooperation with all Yemeni forces will lead to decisions that can make it possible to ensure sustainable humanitarian access, maintain space for humanitarian efforts, and improve the protection of humanitarian personnel," the diplomat noted. "We expect UN humanitarian agencies to be able to develop the best pragmatic approaches to continuing support for the Yemeni population, including in the areas controlled by the northern forces, with strict respect for the principles of humanity, neutrality and impartiality, as well as for other fundamental humanitarian principles enshrined in the UN General Assembly’s resolutions," Nebenzya stressed.

"We believe that UN presence, primarily in Yemen’s north, still plays a key role in maintaining essential support and preventing the situation from deteriorating further. No matter what happens on the ground, we are warning against dividing the Yemeni people into those who are relatively good and those who aren’t cooperative enough," he concluded.