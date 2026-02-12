US hockey players start their Olympic run with victory over Latvia

MILAN, February 13. /TASS/. The US hockey team defeated Latvia 5-1 in its opening group stage match of the Olympic tournament in Milan.

Brady Tkachuk (6th minute), Brock Nelson (31st, 40th), Tage Thompson (38th), and Auston Matthews (43rd) scored for the winners. Renars Krastenbergs (8th) scored for Latvia. In the first period, referees disallowed two US goals after video review. During the second intermission, Latvian goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was replaced by Arturs Silovs.

The head coach of the Latvian team is Harijs Vitolins. He previously served as an assistant coach to Oleg Znarok with the Russian national team and was part of the coaching staff that won the 2018 Olympics.