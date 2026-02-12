US confirms withdrawal of its forces from al-Tanf military base in Syria — Reuters

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. The United States has completed the withdrawal of its forces from the al-Tanf military base in eastern Syria, US officials told Reuters.

As they clarified, the US ceded control of this facility to Syrian troops. The Pentagon has not yet responded to TASS’s request to confirm this information.

As previously reported by the Shafaq News news portal, Syrian military forces began deploying at the al-Tanf base following the departure of the US-led Western coalition forces to Jordanian territory.

The base at al-Tanf, located at the junction of the borders of Jordan, Iraq and Syria, was established by the US-led Western coalition in 2014 to combat the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) and allowed for control of the strategic Damascus-Baghdad highway.