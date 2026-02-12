Moscow, Yerevan to hold talks on restoring two railway segments in Armenia

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Moscow and Yerevan will begin negotiations on restoring two Armenian railway segments linking the country to Azerbaijan and Turkey, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters.

"In accordance with the address of the Armenian side and proceeding from friendly fraternal feelings to the people of Armenia, the Russian Federation made the decision to start specific talks on restoring two segments of Armenian railways that will provide for their joining with railways of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Eraskh area and with railways of the Republic of Turkey in Akhuryan settlement area," Overchuk said.

The total length of railway segments to be restored is about 1.6 km and 12.4 km, the deputy prime minister said. Technical, financial and other modalities for implementation of this project are expected to be determined during talks. "We high value the confidence in Russian experience, competencies and technologies that was demonstrated by the Armenian side when approaching Russia," Overchuk noted. "Restoration of these segments will provide the Russian Federation with the possibility of the direct railway communication with the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkey with the access to Mediterranean ports and Iran with access to ports of the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean," he added.

The work is underway for solving this major task to unblock all disrupted routes in the Caucasus, including an opportunity being considered to restore the rail traffic between Russia and Georgia via the territory of Abkhazia, Overchuk noted. "Strengthening of transport and logistical connectivity in the Caucasus is of critical importance for peace, stability and economic prosperity of the peoples of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Turkey and Russia. We expect constructive interaction of all the countries of the region in solving this important common task," he added.