US revenue from sales of Venezuelan oil exceeds $1 bln — NBC News

NEW YORK, February 12. /TASS/. The United States has already sold Venezuelan oil worth more than $1 bln, NBC News reported, citing US Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

According to the broadcaster, in the coming months, Washington will be able to sell an additional $5 bln worth of Venezuelan oil, Wright forecasts. The US energy secretary did not specify the expected destinations for the Venezuelan oil shipments.

Wright is currently on a visit to Venezuela, where he met with members of the country’s leadership, including interim president Delcy Rodriguez.