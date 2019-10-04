Descent of over 200 space objects controlled by Russian space forces in 2019

NOGINSK /Moscow region/, October 4. /TASS/. Russia’s outer space control system has tracked the descent of more than 200 space objects in 2019, Alexei Lagutenko, deputy chief of the Russian space forces’ main space control center, said on Friday.

"Specialists of the center ensured the forecasting and control of the termination of ballistic existence of more than 200 space objects in 2019," he said as Russia was celebrating Space Forces Day on October 4.

"One of our key tasks is to predict a possible area of the fall of such space vehicles," he said, adding that such work begins about six months ahead of the anticipated date of the descent.

The main space control center specializes in information backing for preventing threats coming from outer space and in outer space, for unimpeded deployment and operation of Russian satellite constellations, as well as in evaluating other threats stemming from man-induced pollution of outer space.

Global control of the situation in outer space is exercised by specialized radar, laser optical and electronic optical ground-based space control tools located in the Moscow region, in the Altai territory, in the Far East, in North Caucasian republic of Karachay-Cherkessia, and in Tajikistan.