Putin notes importance of protecting personal data while introducing Autodata system

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Personal data must be properly protected in the process of introducing the system Autodata, being created for the collection of large amounts of data in the automobile transport sector of the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with businessmen operating in the high-tech sector and leaders of the companies affiliated with the National Technological Initiative.

The president of the non-commercial partnership Glonass, Alexander Gurko, reviewed progress in the implementation of the project Autodata, which envisages creation of a Russian navigation and telematics platform for collecting large amounts of data with the use of artificial intelligence. He said that in fact each motor vehicle could work as a sensor transmitting vast information concerning the condition of the road, etc.'