Mutual learning between AI and humans seems promising, says Putin

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The use of new forms of education, such as mutual learning between humans and artificial intelligence (AI), can bring tangible results, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a session held by the Agency of Strategic Initiatives (ASI).

"Today, I have listened to what was said with attention, I looked through what was written and presented in the multimedia materials. Of course, this is interesting. I have noted the element that demands our attention - mutual learning between artificial intelligence systems and humans, when humans and artificial intelligence teach each other," the president said. "I think that this transitional model of development in the education sphere may lead to unexpected and large-scale results."

According to the president, several important projects have been launched due to the efforts of the ASI. "In order to promote large systemic projects together, we need to create teams and work within them," the Russian leader noted. "I am sure that one of these "brain centers" for creating breakthrough ideas will be the 39th "Boiling Point" (a coworking center - TASS), which the Agency opened here. <…> I hope that the Agency will continue to participate in the formation and implementation of the country’s future on the whole, namely in the areas our technological sovereignty and quality of life depend on."

Putin noted that he would like to become acquainted with the results of the ASI’s work and its new projects. He thanked ASI representatives "for the results, perseverance and bravery in promoting new ideas." "I hope that what I have witnessed today will be reflected in the economy, in the whole country," he stressed.