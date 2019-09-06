Putin urges to follow deadlines for Vostochny spaceport construction

VOSTOCHNY, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged the employees of Vostochny spaceport to follow established deadlines during a session on the development of the spaceport’s infrastructure.

"I expect a more responsible approach and dynamic pace of organizing the work," Putin said. "It is necessary to follow all established deadlines, including the first flights with the use of super-heavy launch vehicles. The launch must be carried out, as we said, from Vostochny in 2028," the president stressed.

Vostochny Cosmodrome is the first Russian civilian spaceport. In April 2016, the first successful launch was conducted from the space center, with the delivery of three satellites into orbit. Vostochny will provide for Russia’s full access to outer space and cut its dependence on the spaceport located in Kazakhstan.